CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CNOOC by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

CEO stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $5.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEO shares. Cfra cut CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.