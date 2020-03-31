CoinDeal Token (CDL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,261.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $1.60 million and $28,261.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,026,670 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com.

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

