COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.87% of COMSCORE worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in COMSCORE by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in COMSCORE by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCOR stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

