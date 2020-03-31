Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.55 billion.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.18.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.