Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%.

CORV opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

