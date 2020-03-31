Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $602.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

