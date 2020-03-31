Credit Suisse AG Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $623.61 million, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

