Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.39 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

