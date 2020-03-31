Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,772 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Avanos Medical worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

AVNS stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.15. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

