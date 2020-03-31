Credit Suisse Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $346.75 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.14 and a 200 day moving average of $286.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

