Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,585,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.06. 1,693,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,343. Davita has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Davita will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Davita by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 544,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,111,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Davita by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

