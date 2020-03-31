DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $424,736.06 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005455 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

