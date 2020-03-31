DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after acquiring an additional 796,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,723 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after purchasing an additional 116,436 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

