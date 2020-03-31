Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $33,320.86 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00340084 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00418285 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

