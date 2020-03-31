Digix Gold Token (DGX) One Day Volume Hits $9,416.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $53.31 or 0.00828723 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $9,416.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,615 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

