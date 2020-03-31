DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $25.42 on Major Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $50.84 million and $659,055.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $25.42 or 0.00395364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025115 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Livecoin, HitBTC, BigONE, AirSwap, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Binance, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

