Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

DIN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 892,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,234. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,807,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

