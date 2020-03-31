Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,530.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

