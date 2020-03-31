Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,491,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 27.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

In other news, CEO Robin Raina acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,619,370.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ebix by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 712,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $478.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ebix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

