Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,852,300 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

NYSE EC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,658. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

