Effect.AI (EFX) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.02578853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196363 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.