Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

