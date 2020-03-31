Emercoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,461.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $4,461.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032022 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,387,349 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

