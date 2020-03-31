Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Equal has a total market capitalization of $184,984.03 and approximately $1,450.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Equal has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.02579092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00196182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

