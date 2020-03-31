European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces GBX 1.76 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

European Assets Trust stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 74.40 ($0.98). 1,183,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.87. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $266.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.83.

In other news, insider Julia Bond bought 13,639 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,956.47 ($13,097.17). Also, insider Martin Breuer bought 20,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,100.76). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 63,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,647.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

