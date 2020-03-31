Everus Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $20.33 and $51.55. During the last week, Everus has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $242.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.04264133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00066913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037559 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,868 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

