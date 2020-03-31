EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVOP. BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

EVOP stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP David L. Goldman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Garabedian acquired 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVO Payments by 22.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

