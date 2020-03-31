Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Extended Stay America worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 501,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

