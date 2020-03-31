Fidelity National Information Servcs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 1,931 call options.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.64. 8,417,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,351. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 128.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.49.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

