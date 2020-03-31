Flowchain Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00028859 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $297,461.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

