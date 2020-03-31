Fortive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,242 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,920% compared to the average daily volume of 210 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

FTV traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,873. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

