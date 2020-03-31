Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Update

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FREQ traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 236,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $608.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,662,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,289,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.