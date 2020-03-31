Friendz Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and DragonEX. Friendz has a market cap of $399,510.13 and $40,424.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,843,601 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

