FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Dale E. Cole Purchases 1,000 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Dale E. Cole acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $11,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,715. The company has a market cap of $517.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 4,909.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

