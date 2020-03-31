GameCredits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,940.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, BitBay and Crex24. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.55 million and $25,940.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00613810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007839 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, BitBay, Coinrail, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

