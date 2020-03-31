GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at B. Riley

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,596,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

