Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,326 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Citizens Financial Group worth $285,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

