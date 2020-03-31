Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $286,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.