Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells $181,819.55 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,520.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. 12,110,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712,346. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.