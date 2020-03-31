Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,551,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Global Net Lease by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 353,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after buying an additional 148,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

