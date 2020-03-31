Global Social Chain (GSC) Tops One Day Volume of $9,883.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $9,883.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

