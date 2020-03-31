Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,495,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,277. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

