Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

GPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.