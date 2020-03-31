Grin Reaches Market Cap of $17.22 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Grin has a market cap of $17.22 million and $42.70 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00007042 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bisq, Hotbit and Coinall. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000809 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 37,967,700 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bisq, Coinall, LBank, Hotbit, BitForex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

