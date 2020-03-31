Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 15,228 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 157.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

