Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 15,442 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Barings BDC worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $374.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Barings BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBDC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In other Barings BDC news, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $183,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

