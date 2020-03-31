Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

MOH opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

