Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 367.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

