Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Navient worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

