Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $536.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

